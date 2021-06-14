Trial begins for two Pulaski County constables accused of illegal searches and seizures

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the opening day of a federal trial, a prosecutor told jurors Pulaski County Constables Michael “Wally” Wallace and Gary Baldock kept methamphetamine they could plant on people as part of a scheme to conduct false searches and seizures, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason D. Parman says FBI agents found 5.9 grams of meth at Wallace’s home and half a gram of the drug in a vehicle at Baldock’s home, according to the newspaper report.
Wallace’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, says Wallace had the meth while waiting to store it elsewhere, and attorneys for both defendants told jurors the two constables never planted drug evidence on anyone and are innocent, according to the newspaper report.
Wallace and Baldock are charged with conspiring to violate the constitutional rights of people by searching their homes without proper cause and taking money or other property from them, according to court records.
The two also face a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute because of the allegation they planted the meth, which would count as distribution under federal law, according to the newspaper report.
Baldock is also charged with shooting and wounding an FBI agent during the arrest at Baldock’s home in March 2020. Baldock was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, according to court records.
Prosecutor Parman says the investigation into the constables began after three Somerset police officers saw Wallace do something that concerned them, according to the newspaper report.
The FBI later had an informant call Wallace’s drug tip line about a possible drug dealer coming to Pulaski County; however, the supposed drug dealer was an undercover FBI agent who had more than $10,000 in cash in his truck and hotel room, according to the report. Prosecutor Parman says Wallace and Baldock falsely arrested the undercover agent on a charge of public intoxication, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Baldock’s attorney, John Kevin West, says there’s no evidence Baldock agreed to violate people’s civil rights, according to the report. Wallace’s lawyer says it wouldn’t have made sense for Wallace to plant drugs with other police on the scene, and pointed out Wallace didn’t steal any of the money the undercover FBI agent had when he arrested him, according to the report.
Prosecutor Parman says other witnesses will testify at trial about the constables stealing property and arresting them without cause, or conducting unconstitutional searches, according to the newspaper report.
The trial is being held in U.S. District Court in London. It could last up to eight days.