UPDATE: Man identified after car crash on West High Street Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the male as 31-year-old Christopher Smith of Lexington. According to the coroner, Smith passed away at 2:26 A.M. from multiple blunt force injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JUNE 13, 2021 AT 10:29 P.M.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says a man died in a crash overnight on West High Street.
According to police, it happened around 1:45 A.M.
The reconstruction unit came out and is investigating the crash into a pole.
It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.
The Fayette County Coroner is expected to release the name of the driver once the family has been notified.
