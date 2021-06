LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The cost of building Fayette County’s new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard has gone up more than $6.5 million because of rising construction costs, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says the building cost has gone from $40.6 million to $47.2 million.

The school is designed to hold 1,200 students and open in 2023.

It will be the first new middle school in the district since 2004.