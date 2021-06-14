Cost to build new Lexington middle school increasing

Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s Board of Education is waiting to take action on several next steps for the County’s newest Middle School…including approving the price…which just went up more than $6.5  million dollars.

The Middle School on Polo Club Boulevard is projected to cost $47.2 million dollars, an increase from the original estimate of $40.6 million.

The building would be around 140,479 square feet and would serve 1200 students.
The board decided today it will consider approving several items including the construction cost, a revised project application, and design documents in two weeks.

The middle school is expected to be ready in fall of 2023.