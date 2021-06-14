AG Cameron granted temp. restraining order against parole board’s new directive

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Knox Circuit Court granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron a temporary restraining order against a new directive from the state’s parole board.

Cameron sued the board Friday over the order, which would grant more than 40 prisoners a new chance at parole after they were previously denied any future chances at parole. It’s a move that would undo that sentence.

Cameron claims the policy gives “the worst of the worst” a second chance at having life-in-prison sentences cut short.

He was joined by Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele in filing the lawsuit.

Steele said the new directive would force the families of murder, kidnap and rape victims to relive those crimes.

He also said the parole board doesn’t have the legal authority to issue the change because he said the board failed to follow the regulation process set by state law. That includes legislative review and a public comment period.

Attorneys also said the policy violates Marsy’s Law, which ensures crime victims are kept up-to-date about convicted criminals.

But the parole board says the constitution requires due process and lawyers say the board is caught in the middle.

Lawyers also say the new directive doesn’t violate Marsy’s Law because victims will be given a 45 day notice before a hearing. They say they understand the pain families might be going through.

“We’re not trying to undercut that or minimize that, but at the same time, the parole board has to follow the law,” the Parole Board said. “It has to follow the constitution and it has to provide due process.”

“There’s times when they cry on the way up. They cry on the way back,” Steele said. They don’t have a decision that day. They’re waiting and waiting and waiting, and the victims in this case – they’ve already been through that.”