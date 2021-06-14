UPDATE: Knott County hires new school superintendent

Update from June 14, 2021:
HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Acting Knott County Schools Superintendent Brent Hoover was named to the post permanently by the Knott County Board of Education on Monday, June 14, 2021, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
Hoover received a four-year contract that takes effect July 1, 2021.
He was named interim superintendent on May 27, 2021, just days after the death of Superintendent Kim King.
Prior to being named acting superintendent, Hoover was the district’s transportation director.
Original story below from May 27, 2021:
HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knott County Public Schools Transportation Director Brent Hoover was appointed acting superintendent at a special board of education meeting on Thursday, according to the district’s post on social media.
Hoover will fill the vacancy temporarily following the death of Superintendent Kim King last Saturday, May 22, 2021. King passed away at the age of 56 after two separate battles with breast cancer.
The search for a permanent superintendent is underway. The board hopes to have the position filled by July 1, 2021.