Lexington Police investigating two overnight shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -Lexington police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday morning.
Police say an argument was started at Waffle House when one person pulled a gun and shot the other.
The victim is expected to be okay…police say the victim showed up at the hospital following the shooting.
Police say are working to find the shooter.
The second shooting happened on Eureka Springs Drive, where it was found that a person who showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound was related to reports of shots fired on Eureka Springs Drive.
Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting.
