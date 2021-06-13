Lafayette, Danville baseball teams advance in KHSAA State Baseball Tournament

The Admirals and the Generals will now play each other in the state tournament on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The weather has not been kind to the KHSAA Semi-State Softball Tournament this week. Mother Nature had the same affect on the baseball semi-state tournament.
For the first game of the day, Danville took on Beechwood. The Admirals were down early, but their bats helped them get back in it.
Danville would go on to beat Beechwood, 6-4.
Catch highlights and hear from the Admirals’ Head Baseball Coach Paul Morse.
The second game of the day was Lafayette vs. Campbell Co. This is when weather came into play. First pitch was scheduled for 4:30, but rain and lightning would push it back to 7:30 PM.
The Generals found themselves in a hole early, but a five-run third inning would blast things wide open.
Lafayette beats Campbell County, 10-5.
In the video, hear from Head Coach Chris Langston as well as Ben Prather. Prather went 4-4 with 4 RBI.

