Ky Civil War Union soldier gravestone dedication

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday afternoon a Civil War grave stone dedication ceremony was held to honor a Union Kentucky soldier.

The gravestone was made and placed in 2020 with the dedication postponed until now because of the pandemic.

The gravestone is in memory of John Robert Lobb known as “Johnny” and later as “Grand Pap” to his family.

The dedication was held at Three Forks of Bacon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Magnolia in Hart County.

The whole thing is thanks to Lobb’s family, specifically Arlene Lobb Mattingly, of Jessamine County, who applied to the VA for a new headstone.

One of the most interesting stories retold of his time serving? Lobb survived 18 days trapped on a mountain surrounded by confederate soldiers.

Below is the extended story shared with WTVQ:

In late November of 1863, he and some if his fellow infantryman were trapped for 18 days by Confederate soldiers on Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

With the Confederates in pursuit, the Union soldiers rode their horses as far up the mountain as they could then dismounted, tied their horses and continued farther up on foot. Food and water was scarce and the soldiers were reduced to half rations and then down to 5 men per one man’s ration.

After 15 days, their captain asked for a volunteer to carry a message down the mountain with plans to be captured by the enemy. The message, which was a ruse, indicated that a thousand or more Union troops were on their way to reinforce and resupply the men. Within about 24 hours, Johnny and his fellow soldiers could see the Confederates retreating and knew that their man had been captured and the message believed.

The men made their way back down the mountain to their horses and were dismayed to find that they had all starved to death where they were tied. Some had tried to eat the saddle leather and blankets. Incidentally, the volunteer who was captured was never seen nor heard from again.

The situation was turned around and when Gen. Joseph Hooker and two corp of Union soldiers arrived to relieve the besieged Gen. William Rosecrans and his men, driving the Confederates down the mountain and winning a victory that would be known as the “Battle Above the Clouds.”

The Union forces captured Chattanooga and gained control of the Tennessee River and the railroad cutting off the confederate supply line and paving the way for a decisive Union victory at Missionary Ridge.

On May 31, 1864, Johnny was injured in the Battle of Burnt Hickory near Kingston, Georgia when a minié ball struck his right arm above the elbow. After treatment in a hospital he returned to his company . He was honorably discharged on March 19, 1865 and returned to Hammonsville and began farming.

He was born in Feb. 25, 1844 and died Jan. 2, 1911.