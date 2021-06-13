Hope Center host “Grill Out For The Girls”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, volunteers of the Hope Center’s Ball-Quantrell Jones Recovery Center For Women hosted “Grill Out For The Girls”.

The cookout was made to be a special event for the women clients of the recovery center.

Because of the rain the event had to be moved inside, but there was still plenty of food, fun and dancing.

The facility provides emergency shelter, food, and clothing to women struggling with homelessness and addiction.

About 93 residents are currently staying at the facility for a 6 months so that their transition and recovery can happen in a safe place.

Delma Letcher, a motivational track coordinator with the center says she knows the struggle of addiction all too well.

“For about 12 years I struggled living on the streets on crack cocaine and alcohol,” says Letcher.

One day she decided to make that change.

“I finally got sick and tired of going to jail and not being there for my family. I went to jail came straight to lexington and I’ve been on this road to recovery ever since,” recalls Letcher.

Letcher’s been clean for almost 16 years.

After getting clean, she decided to use her second chance at a new life to help some of these other ladies make that change as well.

“I wouldn’t change my past for nothing because it’s given me my purpose in life,” says Letcher.

With a little love and support, Letcher and others from the center have made it their mission to help these women face the music and dance towards a brighter future.

More details about the recovery center and its services can be found here.