More storms on Sunday

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
22448

A quiet start to Sunday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. One or two could be on the stronger side. We dry out next week with a lot of sunshine with a break from the heat and humidity! -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, lows near 68.
SUNDAY – Partly sunny, afternoon storms, highs near 86.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com