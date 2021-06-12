Motorcyclist dies in head on crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday afternoon Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash.

They say it happened around 4:45 p.m. when the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Highway 1376 and crashed head a Chevrolet Silverado going eastbound.

The Laurel County Coroner Office says the motorcyclist died on scene. The coroner identified him as Domonic Sanchez, 53 of Xenia, Ohio.

Deputies say Ronnie Davis was the driver of the Chevrolet and he fled the scene, but was later found.

He is being held in Laurel County Detention Center facing charges related to fleeing the scene.