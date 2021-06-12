Arts and Crafts fair promotes tourism and artists in Berea.

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, a brand new festival was held in Berea.

The Arts and Crafts Fair was free to attend with donations encouraged, benefiting Jackson County tourism.

Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast owners Gregory and Rita lakes hosted the event.

There were specialty vendors, local food and live music.

There was also a chance for people to create their own one-of-a-kind art piece and take it home.

“We’ve got a lot of creative folks in this immediate area and we wanted to have those folks come together and maybe start a group in this little Northern Jackson County and Jackson County Tourism area so that was one of the reasons why we wanted to put all these people together to showcase what we have here,” says Gregory Lakes.

This event is not alone, Berea is known for and home to various craft and art events each year.