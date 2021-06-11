Lexington Jewish community celebrating influential rabbi June 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jewish community in Lexington will join the worldwide celebration in remembrance of the 27th anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. on June 14.

Members of the community will gather at Chabad of the Bluegrass at 7 p.m. to celebrate the Rebbe’s life, reflect on and rededicated themselves to his teachings and principles.

- Advertisement -

The Rebbe was the most influential rabbi in modern history and was the only rabbi to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. He also had an American national day, Education and Sharing Day, proclaimed in his honor.

His lifetime goals and teachings have inspired many to work more on personal prayer, study and acts of loving kindness in preparation for the celebration. The Lexington community has participated in numerous personal and communal activities in his honor. Thousands are set to visit the Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, New York.

“The Rebbe’s love for every single person inspired us to move to Lexington to serve this community,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, “His influence has not only changed my life but the entire global Jewish community.”

Throughout his life, he met with countless people from various backgrounds from Robert Reagan, Elie Wiesel, Bob Dylan and so many more.

For more information on Unfazed, visit online at ChabadBluegrass.com.