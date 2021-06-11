Kentucky Department of Education lifts Healthy at School guidance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) retracted its Healthy at School guidelines.

This ultimately means that cloth face coverings and social distancing measures are not required in schools. Those who wish to wear a mask due to personal choice or comfort can still do so.

- Advertisement -

School districts can independently continue to enforce protective strategies that go along with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to local conditions.

It is recommended, but not required, by the Kentucky Department for Public Health for schools to still follow CDC guidance. The CDC’s 2021-2022 school year guidance will be updated soon. The current guidance can be found on the CDC website.

According to the KDE, other guidance documents the CDC has issued related to the pandemic will be reviewed and they will issue necessary changes. The updated guidance can inform school planning for the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ previous requirement about school COVID-19 positivity reporting is no longer in effect.