Great American Brass Band Festival happening this weekend

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the reopening of Kentucky, festivals like Danville’s 31st Great American Brass Band are celebrating being back together again.

After having to cancel last years grand event, the community is finally having a “do-over” of this celebration.

- Advertisement -

Typically this free family friendly event takes place at at Center College, but this year it’s happening at the park in front of the courthouse.

Organizers say they typically 25,000 people come to this festival, some from other countries.

There’s a lot of volunteer community labor that goes into making this festival possible but missy angolia with the event says it’s worth to see the reunion of friends and families.

“I know people that have gone since they were little kids. Lots of people come back into town this week and they do their family reunions their class reunions. It brings a lot of people back its kind of a homecoming for a lot of people,” says Angolia.

For more information about the festival click the link here.