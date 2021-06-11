Four new Fayette COVID-related deaths a reminder the virus is around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four new deaths in Fayette County linked to COVID-related causes provide a reminder the virus hasn’t completely gone away.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday report, the county recorded nine new cases Thursday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 35,412.

The seven-day moving average rose dropped to 11.

The county reported four new deaths — one from June and three from May – bringing to 322 lost to COVID-related causes since March 2020.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
• 1,027, April
• 689, May
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.