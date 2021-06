VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford UnReserved, a downtown Versailles walking tour, is returning June 26. The event will last from 6 p.m until 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $30 each.

According to the event, the tour includes a cocktail at Amsden Bourbon bar, real headlines of murder stories of Woodford County’s past, mystery and mayhem.

Those interested should register at http://www.stonefencestours.com/index.php/calendar-of-events/history-tours/woodford-unreserved-june-26th.