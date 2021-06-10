UPDATE: TransKentucky responds to Dotson’s prefiled ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – “This is a hot button subject all across the nation” said Representative Ryan Dotson.

On Thursday…Kentucky State Representative Ryan Dotson of Winchester pre-filed a bill that would exclude transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

“It’s something that many of the constituents that I represent wanted and there are some that oppose it. So, something this important really needs to be taken to the house floor and the senate floor for a vote and let the representatives of the people make a decision” said Dotson.

The bill would apply to public schools and universities. It says that participation for all athletic teams, activities, and sports should be based on the biological sex of students.

Dotson says it’s to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“Speaking with female athletes, they really want this, because when it comes to when you look at the high school level you’re competing for scholarships for financial aid and it’s a huge deterrent if transgender females get involved in the sport” said Dotson.

Dotson says he knows it will bring some backlash…but says that research has proven that it would not be fair.

“Biologically, a transgender woman even when taking testosterone suppressants, still research have proven that they have more dense muscle mass even than females.”

The transgender community however disagrees with the bill…Addison Newton with TransKentucky told ABC 36…

“Instead of working to solve critical issues across the commonwealth, our lawmakers have opted to create a solution where a problem never existed.”

The bill still has about seven months before it would go into session.

