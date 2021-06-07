Labor Cabinet Secretary Roberts to retire, Jamie Link to lead July 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts announced his retirement at the end of June so he can spend more time with his family. Jamie Link will begin leading the cabinet as secretary on July 1.

“The commonwealth has been fortunate to have a leader like Secretary Larry Roberts, who has dedicated his career to protecting our workers and their rights,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I thank Larry for his dedicated service and wish him and his family the very best as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.”

- Advertisement -

Roberts’ state government career started in 1973 with the state Labor Department as an investigator. Throughout his 33 years with the Labor Cabinet, he has held numerous positions, including secretary under Gov. Steve Beshear from 2013 to 2015. Roberts was also state director for the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council from September 2002 to April 2013. Before becoming part of the current Beshear Administration, he was a consultant for the Kentucky Pipe Trades Association.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve with Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky during this difficult time in our history,” shared Roberts. “During my 33 years with the Labor Cabinet, I have served with so many dedicated public servants who deeply care about protecting and promoting the rights of Kentucky’s working men and women, and I am thankful for their friendship and service. I have always strived to make a positive difference in the labor-management community and I hope that is my legacy.”

Jamie Link has recently acted as the executive director of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority. The incoming Labor Cabinet Secretary started overseeing the KentuckyWired project in March 2020, and the project is anticipated to be completed October 2021. Over his career, he has held various leadership roles, including Gov. Steve Beshear’s deputy chief of staff and the deputy secretary of both the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and the Finance and Administration Cabinet. Link was also chief executive officer of the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2010.

“Jamie has proven he has the leadership experience and project management skills needed to lead the Labor Cabinet,” Gov. Beshear said. “He is committed to standing with our labor unions, protecting our workers and helping Kentucky families climb out of this pandemic that has devastated far too many. Together, we are going to continue to build the better Kentucky we all want.”

“I am honored to join the dedicated staff of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and will work hard to address issues of great importance to Kentucky’s working families,” said Link. “We will continue to resolve and remedy Kentucky’s unemployment insurance challenges that resulted from the global COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the needs and wellbeing of all Kentucky workers. I appreciate Gov. Beshear offering me this opportunity to further serve our commonwealth as well as the support of my predecessor, Secretary Larry Roberts.”