Impact after deadly wrong-way crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shock is turning into grief for families following an accident over the weekend in Lexington where police say a woman was driving the wrong way on I-75.

She collided with another car Saturday killing all five people in that car from Owenton, four of them children, the wrong-way driver from Madison County also died.

- Advertisement -

ABC 36 is looking at this from several angles from the impact an accident of this magnitude has on first responders, to safety tips for you should you encounter a wrong-way driver, to a familiar name helping in a time of need.

“Just deal with it, is not the right answer,” Carter said.

The fire department’s Peer Support Coordinator Andy Carter says the right answer for first responders after a crash like this weekend’s is to talk.

“While doing our job we have to be tough. You have to know going into this that you’re going to see the things those individuals saw on Saturday,” Carter said.

Especially when kids are involved, “Firefighters and kids go hand and hand. We’re going to do whatever we can when a kid is involved and that’s just the nature of who we are and what we do,” Carter said.

AAA’s Lori Weaver Hawkins says there are three risk factors when it comes to driving the wrong way age, driving alone versus with a passenger, and impaired driving.

“The important thing is to of course not drive impaired whether it’s some type of drug impairment or alcohol impairment and don’t drive distracted certainly so that you are aware of your surroundings and are watching for the signage and direction that you need to go,” Hawkins said.

Papal Missionary of Mercy Father Jim Sichko happened to drive up to Saturdays deadly crash shortly after it happened.

“My first response was I pulled over and I began to pray. Literally with the first responders and those individuals who were being extracted from the vehicle,” Father Sichko said.

He says he knew he wanted to help, so he fully paid for the family’s funeral expenses.

“It’s one less thing that the family has to deal with,” Father Sichko said.

He says all of the burial expenses, caskets, and gravestones are taken care of.