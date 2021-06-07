An army of 70 works year-around to keep campus in shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Affairs) — No matter the time of year, the University of

Kentucky campus is a beautiful and special place. But this beauty would not exist if not for the hard work of a special group of staff members on campus.

More than 70 UK Grounds Department staff members work year-round to create and maintain around 800 acres of outdoor space — providing a safe, welcoming environment for our campus community.

This past year, we’ve seen their commitment more than ever before. They work, nearly around the clock for days on end, when severe weather threatens the safety of our campus.

The UK Grounds team is also critically important in helping us meet our sustainability goals. They maintain a campus forest and more than 14,000 trees that provide clean air and regulate stormwater flows. They work hard to keep the campus litter-free and contribute to overall university efforts to minimize the waste we send to the landfill.

“I am so proud of these individuals for partnering with members of the community to re-imagine our outdoor spaces as living, learning labs … creating new opportunities for education and outreach,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “I’m deeply grateful for every staff member who works tirelessly to help us be the University of, for and with Kentucky.”