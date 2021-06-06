Lexington Humane Society holds annual Mutt Strutt Saturday

Kaitlyn Shive
Photo Courtesy: Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society held its annual Mutt Strutt Walk and fundraiser Saturday at Keeneland.

The Mutt Strutt included a one mile fun walk, a 5K race or you could have signed up as a lazy mutt if you couldn’t attend the event.

Last year the event was held virtually because of the pandemic.

But this year…dozens of people and their dogs participated in a day full of fun.

All money that was raised will go towards finding forever homes for the pets at the Lexington Humane Society.

Kaitlyn Shive
