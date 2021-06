LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several vehicles and homes are damaged from gunfire in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, shots were fired around 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.

At the scene, officers say they found a resident had been shot. Several cars and homes were damaged by the gunfire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers also tell us they found multiple shell casings nearby.

Lexington Police are investigating the incident.