UK Softball season comes to an end; Lose to Bama, 4-1

Courtesy: UK Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UK Athletics) – The No. 3 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 14 Kentucky, 4-1 on Saturday afternoon, capturing game two and the title of the 2021 Tuscaloosa Super Regional by two games to none to advance to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl went the distance, throwing a complete game allowing one UK run on five hits.

Kentucky finishes the 2021 season with a 43-16 overall record, having played a full and complete season without a single positive COVID test within its team, or having a single game disrupted. UK finished fifth in the Southeastern Conference and hosted an NCAA Regional for the seventh time in program history.

In Saturday’s game, Kayla Kowalik recorded her 100th hit of the season, joining an exclusive club of only eight players ever to have 100 or more hits in an SEC season. Her season finished with a .495 batting average, leading the conference.

Alabama advances to the Women’s College World Series and will play the winner of the Fayetteville Super Regional on opening night in OKC.

Key Stat
8. This was Kentucky’s eighth NCAA Super Regional appearance. All eight have come under head coach Rachel Lawson.

Key Player
The key player in the game was Lauren Johnson, who had a single in the game.

Key Play
The key play was a two-run double by Alabama in the top of the first.

Run Recap
Alabama scored two in the top of the first before UK could record an out to take the early lead. UA 2, UK 0

In the bottom of the second, Kentucky scored on a rundown to cut the lead to one. UA 2, UK 1

Maddie Morgan hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Alabama lead. FINAL – Alabama 4, Kentucky 1

