Two killed, including teenager, in Richmond collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were killed in a collision Friday afternoon in Richmond, according to the Madison County coroner.
Investigators say a vehicle collided with a pickup truck on Tates Creek Road around 3 p.m.
The coroner says the 39-year old woman driving the vehicle died from her injuries at the hospital. Her 16-year-old female passenger died at the scene, according to the coroner.
No names were immediately released. The coroner says he doesn’t anticipate the names being released until Saturday at the earliest.
Investigators say the pickup truck driver wasn’t seriously hurt.
The deadly collision remains under investigation.