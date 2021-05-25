Versailles Police Department reminds of off-road vehicle laws

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the weather outside gets nicer and people look for ways to get around in the summer, the Versailles Police Department is reminding citizens of laws regarding off-road vehicles.

According to the Versailles Police Department’s Facebook page, there have been several reports around the city of dirt bikes, four-wheelers and motorcycles driving on sidewalks, in fields and around city parks.

In response, local law enforcement wanted to bring attention to KRS 189.860(2) which states, “No person shall operate an off-road vehicle on any private or public property without the consent of the landowner, tenant, or governmental agency responsible for the property.”

If there are any questions or concerns, the police department encourages the public to contact their non-emergency line at 859-873-3126.