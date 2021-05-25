Franklin County Sheriff make armed trafficking arrest along with other charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two individuals were arrested and charged with numerous offenses by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies May 24.

Around 9:45 p.m., Deputy Purnell and Deputy Watson conducted a traffic stop on I-64 for an expired registration plate. Once the deputies got up to the car, they discovered what seemed to be a pipe typically used to smoke methamphetamine in the passenger compartment of the car. The car’s occupants were then removed from the vehicle and the deputies conducted a search.

During the search, Deputies Purnell and Watson found what appeared to be a very large amount of crystal methamphetamine, various prescription pills, digital scales, 3 pistols and a rifle. The crystal methamphetamine weighed about 1.4 pounds total weight with a street value of approximately $26,000.00.

One of the arrested occupants was Franklin Roy Layton, 47, from Lexington. Layton was charged with expired registration, armed trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (opiates), drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of handgun by convicted felon and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The other individual arrested was Tori Harrison, 22, from Jackson County. Harrison was a passenger in the vehicle. She was also charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“We are very proud of Deputy Purnell and Deputy Watson for being proactive and alert,” shared the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “The drugs they recovered from this traffic stop would likely have made it’s way into our community and into the lives of our loved ones! Purnell and Watson have had a good couple of weeks with arrested drug traffickers. Just last week the duo arrested an armed suspect who transported nearly 11 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.”