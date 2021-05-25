Connagh’s Quay Brings $65,000 to Top Keeneland May Digital Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KEENELAND) – Connagh’s Quay, a 3-year-old colt from the first crop of champion Flintshire (GB), brought a final bid of $65,000 from Kirkwood Stables, agent, to be the highest price of Keeneland’s May Digital Sale, held today as part of Keeneland’s Digital Sales Ring platform.

Consigned by owner and breeder Juddmonte, Connagh’s Quay is out of the Empire Maker mare Routine. He is a half-brother to 2021 W. L. McKnight (G3) winner Tide of the Sea and from the family of multiple Grade 1 winners Tates Creek and Sightseek. The colt was offered as a racing or stallion prospect.

TEC Racing paid $35,000 for graded stakes-placed Salvator Mundi, a 5-year-old gelding by Artie Schiller. Out of the Horse Greeley mare Conquest Lil Miss, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner My Conquestadory, Salvator Mundi was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

The one-day mixed May Digital Sale grossed $144,000 for six horses. Summary results are available by clicking here.

Keeneland will host its next Digital Sale on June 29. Additional digital sales are scheduled for July, August, October and December.