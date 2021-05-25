Circuit judge nominees for Clark and Madison counties announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr., today announced nominees to fill the Circuit Court judicial vacancy for Clark and Madison counties. The counties make up the 25th Judicial Circuit and the vacancy is in the circuit’s Division 2.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Dodd Douglas Dixon of Winchester, Cole Adams Maier of Winchester and Jimmy Dale Williams of Richmond.

Dixon is an attorney with Dixon & Juett and is the former mayor of Winchester. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Maier has served as a District Court judge for Clark and Madison counties since January 2019 and previously was a public defender in the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy’s Richmond office. She received her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Williams is a partner in the law firm of Williams & O’Neal and has been practicing law since 1975. He received his juris doctor from the Samford University Cumberland School of Law.

The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Jean C. Logue retired May 3.