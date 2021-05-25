Bardstown police officer killed eight years ago remembered, case remains unsolved

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday marks eight years since the death of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis. The Bardstown Police Department shared a livestream remembrance on Tuesday morning HERE.
Officer Ellis was shot and killed on May 25, 2013 near Bluegrass Parkway. The case remains unsolved.
- Advertisement -
Bardstown police shared a post on social media to mark the solemn anniversary. It reads in part, “It has been 8 years since you were taken far too soon. We still remain hopeful that one day, our questions will be answered. Until then we will continue on, just as you would have wanted. Answering the calls, serving others and keeping the peace. You go out with every officer on shift. You are still a presence in our department. You are still a friend that we miss dearly.”
The police department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding the death of Officer Ellis to reach out by contacting the Kentucky State Police Post 4 at 270-766-5078 or by emailing tips to EllisCaseEtips@ky.gov.