State creeps closer to 2 million people with at least one vaccine shot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has crossed a number of milestones in the almost 15 months since the first COVID case was diagnosed in the state.

Most of them have been grim.

As early as Tuesday, the state may reach a positive one.

As of Monday, the state reported 1,989,841 Kentuckians vaccinated, putting it almost at two million and a step closer to the magical level of 2.5 million that could signal a step toward herd immunity.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced a positivity rate that has decreased to 2.61% and 263 new cases of #COVID19. For more on today’s report visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.

Of the new cases, 47 are in people under 18. The state also recorded three new deaths and one from the ongoing audit, bringing the total to 6,720.

Also, 343 people are in the hospital, 101 are in ICU and 71 are on a ventilator.