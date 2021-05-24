Slide repair on portion of KY 1556 in Harlan County starting May 25

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide repair operations start Tuesday, May 25 and is expected to end Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. on a portion of KY 1556 at mile point 0.18, also known as Bobs Creek, in Harlan County.

The road closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with traffic released intermittently during work hours.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile app. Travelers can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at the KYTC District 11 Facebook page or by following its Twitter.