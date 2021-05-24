Sen. Rand Paul says he might change his mind about vaccine. Should you?

NEW YORK, Ny. (WTVQ)- U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he might change his mind about not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Paul said on a podcast this weekend he’s skipping the shot for now, but will consider getting it if people who got the virus are getting it again at a higher rate than those who are vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Paul announced in March 2020 he had the virus. It was the first known case in the Senate.

He has said he won’t get the shot because he has natural immunity.

Should you get the shot if you have already had the virus?

UK Healthcare says it follows CDC guidance on the matter. That guidance says: “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.”

If you are wondering where Senator Paul fits in with other members of congress, Rep. Thomas Massie, a republican who represents Northern Kentucky, also says he won’t get the shot because he had the virus.

100% of congressional democrats have gotten vaccinated. At least 44.8% of house republicans have gotten the shot and at least 92% of republican senators, according to CNN.