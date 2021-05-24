Sen. Rand Paul says he might change his mind about vaccine. Should you?

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
18

NEW YORK, Ny. (WTVQ)- U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he might change his mind about not getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Paul said on a podcast this weekend he’s skipping the shot for now, but will consider getting it if people who got the virus are getting it again at a higher rate than those who are vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Paul announced in March 2020 he had the virus. It was the first known case in the Senate.

He has said he won’t get the shot because he has natural immunity.

Should you get the shot if you have already had the virus?

UK Healthcare says it follows CDC guidance on the matter. That guidance says: “Yes, you should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.”

If you are wondering where Senator Paul fits in with other members of congress, Rep. Thomas Massie, a republican who represents Northern Kentucky, also says he won’t get the shot because he had the virus.

100% of congressional democrats have gotten vaccinated. At least 44.8% of house republicans have gotten the shot and at least 92% of republican senators, according to CNN.

Previous articleBridging Kentucky project begins June 1 in Whitley County
Next articleState creeps closer to 2 million people with at least one vaccine shot
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!