Package sent to Senator Rand Paul being examined for harmful substances

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
48

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ)- The FBI and Capitol Hill Police are examining a suspicious package sent to Senator Rand Paul’s Bowling Green home Monday, according to Politico.

Politico says a senior advisor, Sergio Gor, said the package was in a large envelope and had white powder inside.

- Advertisement -

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement to Politico.

Paul also mentioned in that statement he has been “a repeated target of violence.”

The Senator had to recover from broken ribs after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted him in 2017 over a yard dispute. Boucher was charged with assaulting a member of Congress and pled guilty.

Previous articleKy. AG’s new task force battles search warrant process
Next articleUPDATE: FCPS Board of Education announces superintendent candidates
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!