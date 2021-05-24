Package sent to Senator Rand Paul being examined for harmful substances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ)- The FBI and Capitol Hill Police are examining a suspicious package sent to Senator Rand Paul’s Bowling Green home Monday, according to Politico.

Politico says a senior advisor, Sergio Gor, said the package was in a large envelope and had white powder inside.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in a statement to Politico.

Paul also mentioned in that statement he has been “a repeated target of violence.”

The Senator had to recover from broken ribs after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted him in 2017 over a yard dispute. Boucher was charged with assaulting a member of Congress and pled guilty.