Madison County health care advocate, CPE president earns state honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented several awards to honor leaders in healthcare on May 19 at the 92nd Annual KHA Convention. This year’s event was held virtually in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KHA presented its Health Care Governance Leadership Award, which honors individuals who have had a positive and sustainable impact on the quality of care in their community, to Aaron Thompson, Ph.D., chair of the Baptist Health system board.

Thompson served two years as chair of the Baptist Health Richmond Board before joining the Baptist Health system board in 2016, where he currently serves as chair.

His extensive background in education, advocacy and diversity has made him an invaluable partner to Baptist Health during a very challenging year.

His advocacy for health equity across the commonwealth has helped shape Baptist Health’s strategic focus on access and growth to meet the needs of patients.

His leadership experience spans 27 years across higher education, business and numerous nonprofit boards, including past service on the Boards of the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club of Madison County and Shaping Our Appalachian Region in addition to his work with Baptist Health.

Thompson is president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and is a nationally recognized leader in and passionate advocate for higher education.

He is working to ensure all Kentuckians have an equal opportunity to improve their lives through postsecondary education.

Thompson has researched, taught and consulted in areas of diversity, leadership, ethics, multicultural families, race and ethnic relations, student success, first-year students, retention, cultural competence and organizational design throughout his career.

He spent 21 years as a professor at Eastern Kentucky University, then served the school for four years as associate vice president for academic affairs. He also served as interim president of Kentucky State University for one year.

Thompson was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2019.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree and a doctorate in sociology from the University of Kentucky.