Safety inspection to close Madison County bridge for three hours Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for the bridge located on KY 1983/Menelaus Road/KY 1983 in Madison County.

The temporary closure is necessary for routine bridge inspection work to be performed.

Monday, May 24 – 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Menelaus Road/KY 1983

the bridge will be closed at milepoint 2.461

the location for the bridge (076R00606N) is over the CSX railroad

Alternate Routes:

Southbound traffic on KY 1983 – motorists should utilize KY 1983 North to US 25 South

Northbound traffic on KY 1983 – motorists should utilize KY 1983 South to KY 956 West to I-75 North

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.