Richmond hopes to have inaugural Millstone Festival this year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Richmond is moving forward with plans to host the inaugural Millstone Festival in the Downtown District on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The festival will be a one-day event that runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. It will feature vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden hosted by Dreaming Creek Brewery, a car show, and live music throughout the day.

“As we move forward out of this pandemic, we felt it was an appropriate time to announce our festival since we were forced to cancel the event in 2020,” said City Manager Rob Minerich. “We’re excited to bring this event to our community and believe this will be a mainstay for years to come.”

The inaugural event was scheduled last year but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival’s name comes from the new pocket park known as Millstone Park, located in downtown Richmond. The park was the idea of local resident Speedy Denny, who shared his personal millstone collection with the park.

Denny received a key to the City for his efforts in 2019.

Any retail or food vendors interested in submitting an application for the festival should visit www.richmond.ky.us/millstonefest to download the applications. Booth space is FREE to downtown Richmond businesses, and a fee of $50 for all other interested parties.

The deadline for submission is July 31, with vendors being notified of their acceptance by August 6.

For all questions concerning the festival, you can reach the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department at 859-623-8753 or parksandrec@richmond.ky.us