U.S. 27 slab repair in Alexandria rescheduled for weekends

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office advises motorists that a concrete slab repair project on U.S. 27 in Alexandria, Kentucky, has been rescheduled for weekends until school is out, June 4.

The project will remove and replace sections of concrete slabs on U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike), northbound and southbound, between KY 536 and Washington Street (8.8 – 10.5 mile-marker). Work will begin at midnight, May 21, and will continue through Sunday night, May 23. A single-lane closure will be in place during this time.

- Advertisement -

Motorists should watch for flaggers, equipment and be work zone alert. Work is weather-dependent. Tentatively, work is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, during the same times.

Two other areas will follow from KY 842 to KY 471. KYTC District 6 will release more information once the dates are confirmed.