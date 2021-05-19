Franklin County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested 45-year-old Gregory Allen Brewer, of Frankfort, on charges related to child sexual abuse material Wednesday.

Brewer was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began when the the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered he allegedly was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, the KSP said in a statement.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on May 19, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Brewer is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Brewer was lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.