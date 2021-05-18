Woodford, Fayette students earn ‘Ripple Effect’ scholarships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky American Water has awarded Ripple Effect

Scholarships to three Kentucky high school seniors for their academic achievement and demonstrated commitment to the environment, marking the 19th year the company has offered the scholarship program.

The 2021 recipients are Shaun Lavin from Woodford County High School, Madeline O’Daniel from Woodford County High School, and Madison Underwood from Henry Clay High School. Each student receives a $500 award from the company for use at an institution of higher education.

This year’s Ripple Effect Scholarship recipients have demonstrated a commitment to their communities and environmental stewardship through activities such as organizing a donation drive for Kentucky citizens impacted by severe flooding, leading a community-wide opioid epidemic awareness campaign including distributing safe disposal information, and conducting a research project about tap water versus bottled water and the environmental impacts of bottled water use.

“Students who are awarded Ripple Effect Scholarships excel in the classroom while also giving back to their schools and the larger community by leading projects that help protect the environment for future generations,” said Nick Rowe, president of Kentucky American Water. “As a utility that works with a precious natural resource every day, we are grateful for the solid example of environmental stewardship that these young people are setting for their fellow students and the larger community. Their actions are truly making a difference and inspiring others to be good stewards of the environment, too. We are pleased to recognize them through this award.”

Kentucky American Water established the Ripple Effect Scholarship program in 2002. High school seniors in the company’s 14-county service area are eligible to apply. Since 2002, the company has awarded a total of $63,000 in scholarship funds to nearly 115 Kentucky students.