Georgetown Street neighborhood planning job fair June 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass is having a job fair on Saturday, June 5, from 10 – 2 p.m., at Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown Street in Lexington.

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair.

Numerous local employers from a variety of industry sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields, including USPS, Piston Automotive, and MetroNet! The job fair is open to the entire community.

“We are excited at the response we have received from employers who want to participate in the job fair. To help people put their best foot forward, we will be providing virtual resume and interview assistance the week before the event and in-person classes will be offered at Booker T Washington before the job fair. We want to make this a fun event as well, so there will be pizza and prizes available for those who attend,” said Amy Glasscock, director of Workforce for the Bluegrass Local Workforce Development Area.

“The Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass is proud to partner with the City of Lexington, Commerce Lexington, and the Georgetown Street Neighborhood Association on this event,” Glasscock added, noting the event is free and open to everyone.

To sign up for resume or interview skills assistance visit: www.ckycareers.com/jobfair.