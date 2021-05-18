Fayette County high school graduates recognized for their biliteral talents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) celebrated the work of numerous students as nearly 150 graduates of the Class of 2021 earned the Seal of Biliteracy.

The graduates who received the Seal of Biliteracy showed proficiency in 14 world languages: Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Filipino, French, German, Gujarati, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Nepali, Russian, Spanish, and Wolof.

This year saw a 41% increase in applicants from 2020, with 218, and a 44% increase in recipients, with 147. Since 2017, FCPS has had a total of 513 qualifiers and 22 languages.

Four years ago, the Fayette County Board of Education adopted the Seal of Biliteracy to recognize graduating seniors who could demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and one or more world languages. According to FCPS, this initiative supports the district’s commitment to preparing students to excel in a global society. Those who qualify have the Seal of Biliteracy on their diploma and a notation on their transcript officially acknowledging their language skills, providing proof to share with colleges, universities and potential employers.

Questions should be directed to Laura Roché Youngworth, the district’s world language content specialist.