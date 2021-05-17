Fire at Lincoln County tire shredding plant expected to burn for hours

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lincoln County Emergency Management says it expects a fire at a tire shredding plant in the Dog Walk Community to burn for several more hours.

According to Emergency Management, the fire started around 2:45 p.m. at the 3,000 square foot facility on Kentucky Highway 618. It collapsed the building.

EMA Director Don Gilliam says it’s shredded tires that are burning, which is why he expects the fire to last for a while, but he says firefighters have already knocked it down quite a bit.

They’ve also tried to move products and equipment, including a 1,000 gallon fuel tank, to keep the fire under control.

Gilliam says 12-15 fire departments are working on the fire, which is about ten miles south of Crab Orchard.

 

