Crank and Boom Ice Cream hosting vaccine clinic with free ice cream

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- You’ve probably heard of mass vaccination clinics, drive through vaccination clinics, and vaccination clinics at major hospitals, but have you heard of an ice cream vaccination clinic?
Crank and Boom Craft Ice Cream is hosting one in Lexington at the end of the month.
Shots will be available from 3:30- 7:00 p.m. from May 24th- May 29th at Crank and Boom’s Distillery District location: 1210 Manchester Street.
It’s open to people age 12 and older.
You can make an
appointment or walk up.
Oh, and, of course, there will be free ice cream!
