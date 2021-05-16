UPDATE: Funeral set for 16-year-old killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Montgomery County Coroner says a teen died in a crash Friday afternoon.
Saturday the coroner released Emilee Collins was one of the drivers involved in the crash and died on scene.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Christian Church. Pastor Bill Kilgore and Pastor Glenn Emery will be officiating with burial to follow at Machpelah Cemetery.
Dispatchers Friday told ABC 36 News a school bus was also involved around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Spencer and Indian Mound Drive in Mt. Sterling, but no one on the bus was hurt.
Collins’ obituary on Coffman Funeral Home’s website says she was 16 and attended Montgomery County High School.
The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.