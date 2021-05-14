Winchester man charged with murder

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was shot to death Friday afternoon in Winchester, according to Clark County Deputy Coroner Neal Oliver.
The victim was identified as 34-year old Sheila Smith, of Winchester, according to the deputy coroner.
Winchester Police say someone called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report a woman had been shot in an apartment building at 40 1/2 North Main Street.
Officers say they found Smith in the hallway suffering from a single gunshot wound. The deputy coroner says Smith was rushed to Clark Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told officers the man accused of shooting Smith, Steven McGuire, was still in the building, in his apartment.
Police say they took 39-year-old McGuire, of Winchester, into custody without incident and he admitted to shooting Smith.
McGuire has been charged with murder in connection to Smith’s death, which was ruled a homicide, according to the deputy coroner. McGuire was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.
Police say they think McGuire and Smith were acquainted, but there’s no evidence of a substantial previous relationship between the two.
An autopsy for Smith is scheduled Saturday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.