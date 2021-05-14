KY woman shares her struggle with addiction, encourages others ahead of rally

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Donna Martin says 2019 was her breaking point.

“I mean I was at the lowest of the low,” Martin said.

She was arrested for breaking into a Georgetown restaurant and was charged with burglary and public intoxication.

“Nobody thought I was ever going to be the same again,” Martin said. “Everybody thought that I lost my mind for good and I wasn’t never going to come back.”

Martin said at the time, she had relapsed on meth after three years in recovery.

“Whenever I was arrested, I was still in jail and I tried to commit suicide and I actually got restrained in the courtroom,” Martin said.

Martin said she was ready to end her life, leaving her two daughters, because she didn’t have any hope for her future.

“I couldn’t get clean for anything,” Martin said. “I tried and tried. I reached out and ran away from it. There was nothing that could stop me.”

But she says going to jail gave her a wakeup call, and afterward she joined what’s now called Isaiah House in Versailles.

“They loved me back to life,” Martin said.

Martin left the program, but continued on her path to recovery, which eventually landed her at the Central Kentucky Recovery center in Cynthiana.

“I love it here,” Martin said. “This is my calling. It’s not just a job. It’s where I belong and God has me right where he wants me.”

That’s why she reached out to WTVQ now. It’s been two years since we reported her arrest. Martin said she’s been clean for those two years and on Saturday, she’ll encourage others to do the same at a rally in Winchester. It’s going to be held at Lykins Park from 12-4 p.m.

As a peer support specialist and founder of a non-profit that helps with recovery…martin talks to people in all walks of their personal journey…and she always reminds them they’re not alone.

“I’ve been broken,” Martin said. “I’ve been strung out. I mean, I’ve walked out on my kids, so there’s no difference other than I found recovery, I found God and I found my place.”

