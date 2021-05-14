Dunbar intoduces Murray Garvin as its boys basketball head coach
It's not often that a high school lands a former college basketball head coach to lead it's program, but that's exactly what Paul Laurence Dunbar's done. On Friday, the school introduced Murray Garvin as its boys basketball head coach.
Garvin is a Pikeville native and spent the past nine seasons as the head coach at South Carolina State.
Garvin will take over a bulldog team that captured a district title last season and is returning most of it’s key players.
Garvin said he’s always dreamed of being a high school coach and that Dunbar was the perfect opportunity to make that dream happen.
“I wouldn’t have comeback for just any high school job, but the opportunity to serve here at Paul Lawrence Dunbar as the boys head basketball coach was something I only dreamed about,” said Garvin.
Garvin has nearly 20 years of experience as a coach at the college level and was named the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year in 2018.
Garvin’s goal as the head man is to build on the foundation that former Bulldog head coach Scott Chalk built and to help kids grow on and off the court.
