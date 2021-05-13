Inmate accused of overpowering deputy, escaping during medical visit

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for an inmate who’s accused of overpowering a deputy during a medical visit at Hazard ARH and escaping early Thursday morning, according to The Perry County Advocate.
The report says 35-year old Jody Eversole ran from the hospital after getting away from the deputy around 2:20 a.m.
Eversole was taken to the hospital to be treated for an infection, according to the report.
Eversole is 5’8″ and 175 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms, back, chest, legs and wrist. Notable tattoos include Batman on his left arm, his name on his right arm and a cross and flag on his left leg, according to the report.
He was in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of giving false identification, possession of a controlled substance-3rd, promoting contraband and parole violation, according to the report.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hazard Police at 606-436-2222 or 911.
